Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young takes break citing health reasons

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young takes break citing health reasons

By Aikantik Bag 02:22 pm Nov 14, 202302:22 pm

Tiffany Young to resume activities after a month

Girls' Generation has a loyal fan base among K-pop listeners and the fans monitor every update regarding their favorite stars. Now, the girl group's member Tiffany Young has announced a hiatus citing health reasons. The pop star's agency Sublime Artist Agency released a statement regarding the same. The agency shared that Young recently underwent a medical check-up and was advised by healthcare professionals to take a two-week break for her well-being.

2/3

Agency's statement on Tiffany's health

In their announcement, Sublime Artist Agency stated, "Recently, Tiffany Young underwent a medical examination due to ongoing health concerns and received a recommendation from the medical staff that she needs approximately two weeks of sufficient rest and stability." They further mentioned that after thoughtful deliberation with Young, they opted to pause her planned activities to provide ample time for her health restoration. Fans were requested to be understanding as the artist concentrates on her recuperation.

3/3

Young to resume activities in a month

The agency expressed its apologies to fans who were eagerly anticipating Young's engagements and assured them that she is projected to return to work in roughly a month. We wish Young a speedy recovery!