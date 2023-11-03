En Pointe to wellness: Remarkable health benefits of ballet dance

En Pointe to wellness: Remarkable health benefits of ballet dance

Explore the benefits of this graceful dance form

Ballet, renowned for its grace and ethereal qualities, demands an abundance of patience and unwavering dedication to attain mastery. And those who practice and perform it, enjoy a host of benefits to both physical and mental health that adds value to their life. Today, let's find out the top health benefits of ballet that you should be aware of.

Improves your body posture

Ballet is all about inducing and increasing one's flexibility. Each muscle, right from your head to toe, is involved in performing it, which improves your overall body posture. It makes your stance straighter and muscles more stretched to perform even the most difficult poses and steps with ease. You also improve your body's balance and movement with this dance form.

Helps with weight loss

Ballet can help you shed those extra kilos and lose excess inches. Wondering how? Well, as per a report published by the Times of India, ballet dance can help you burn twice the calories that you may burn in a contemporary dance class. Experts believe that ballet can increase muscle mass, which means that a practitioner can burn more calories even when at rest.

Keeps stress and anxiety at bay

When you indulge in dance, your body releases happy hormones like endorphins which can help you keep stress, anxiety, and depression at bay. The same happens when you perform ballet as it is a great physical activity and an engaging dance form. Additionally, the light and soothing music of this dance form puts you in a state of relaxation, which further keeps you stress-free.

Makes you more expressive and creative

Ballet is a dance form that involves a lot of self-expression, grace, and creativity. When you learn it, you add these traits to your personality and thought process as well. With that, your body language improves and you learn to communicate more with your moves and facial expressions. As you explore different steps, movements, styles, and rhythms, you become more creative, confident, and innovative.