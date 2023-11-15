MAMA Awards 2023: Park Eun-bin to YouTuber RalRal turn presenters

Nov 15, 2023

MAMA Awards 2023 will be taking place on November 28 and 29

The 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) has revealed an impressive roster of presenters. CJ ENM, the event's organizer, disclosed that a dazzling mix of actors, athletes, and YouTubers will grace the two-day ceremony and present awards. The presenters include Go Min-si, Kim So-hyun, Roh Yoon-seo, Ryu Seung-ryong, Park Gyu-young, Park Eun-bin, Byun Woo-seok, Aoki Munetaka, Ahn Jae-hong, Uhm Jung-hwa, Yoo Yeon-seok, Lee Joon-hyuk, Lee Jun-ho, Lee Je-hoon, Jung Kyung-ho, Joo Hyun-young, Cha Seung-won, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, and Hwang Min-hyun.

Athletes and YouTubers join actors as presenters at MAMA Awards

Besides the aforementioned actors, the 2023 MAMA Awards will also welcome former skeleton Olympian Yun Sung-bin and UFC fighter "Korean Zombie" Jung Chan-sung as presenters. Renowned YouTuber RalRal is slated to join the lineup as well. The event will take place at Tokyo Dome in Japan for the first time on November 28-29 and will be aired globally via Mnet and other streaming services.

Broadcasting details of ceremony

Park Bo-gum and Jeon Somi are set to take on the roles of hosts once again for the MAMA Awards 2023. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the YouTube channels of Mnet K-Pop, Mnet TV, M2, and KCON Official. In South Korea, the event will be broadcast on the Mnet channel and the TVING platform. In various other countries, it will be aired on the tVN Asia channel.