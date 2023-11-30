'Tiger Vs Pathaan': SRK-Salman starrer postponed, suggests new report

'Tiger Vs Pathaan' will now release in 2026

YRF Spy Universe is the most sought-after intellectual property in Indian cinema. After the humongous success of Pathaan and the moderate success of Tiger 3, the anticipation for the upcoming films is quite high. Earlier, reports were rife that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are set to lock horns in Tiger Vs Pathaan slated for a 2025 release. Now, a Bollywood Hungama report suggests that the makers are postponing the release timeline.

Aditya Chopra to rework on 'Tiger vs Pathaan' script

A trade insider informed Bollywood Hungama that Aditya Chopra will personally devote time to enhance the Tiger vs Pathaan script. The source said, "Once Siddharth Anand is done with Fighter post-production, Adi will sit down with his director to improve the version of what has been written." The goal is to reintroduce Tiger, the most experienced spy of the YRF Spy Universe, as its fiercest and meet the high expectations for the showdown between the Khans.

Khans are working in close coordination with Chopra

Reportedly, both the Khans are working closely with Chopra and the makers are aiming to take the film on floors in 2025. They are aiming for a 2026 release. Recently, Tiger 3 was released in theaters and the actioner is currently inching closer to Rs. 500 crore at the global box office.