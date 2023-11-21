Postponed! The curious case of 'Laapataa Ladies' release date

1/4

Entertainment 1 min read

Postponed! The curious case of 'Laapataa Ladies' release date

By Aikantik Bag 04:12 pm Nov 21, 202304:12 pm

'Laapataa Ladies' will now release on March 1, 2024

Laapataa Ladies keeps getting caught in the vicious cycle of postponements. Fans have been wondering why the only thing "lapaataa" (missing) is the actual release date of the Kiran Rao directorial. Jio Studios recently revealed that the drama will be released in theaters on March 1, 2024. As per the last development, it was slated for January 5, 2024 release. The studio also shared a poster of the film.

2/4

Cast and other details of the film

The project is bankrolled by Aamir Khan and it gained global attention after its screening at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023. Sneha Desai has penned the dialogues, and it stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around two young brides who become separated during a train trip.

3/4

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by officialjiostudios on November 21, 2023 at 3:48 pm IST

4/4

Poll Will 'Lapaata Ladies' release in March 2024?