Entertainment

'I'm lost': 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Mohammad Nazim mourns father's demise

By Tanvi Gupta 03:32 pm Nov 21, 202303:32 pm

Actor Mohammad Nazim pens heartfelt note on father's demise

Mohammad Nazim, the actor known for his role in the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is mourning the loss of his father, Abdul Nazim. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message, expressing his sorrow and lamenting the missed opportunity to embark on a planned pilgrimage with his dad. "I'm lost and heartbroken today without both my parents and all I wish is I could turn back time," he wrote.

Father was hospitalized in critical condition after lung attack

Per reports, Nazim's father was admitted to Alchemist Hospital's ICU in Chandigarh, Punjab, following a lung attack. He was in critical condition at the time. The actor had intended to visit his hometown of Malerkotla and join his father on their first Umrah together in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Regrettably, his father's health took a sudden turn for the worse, forcing them to cancel their pilgrimage plans.

'To lose him, to watch him go away...'

"My abba (father) passed away yesterday afternoon," Nazim shared alongside a picture of his father. He added, "To lose him, to watch him go away was the second most painful day of my life; even more so because we couldn't go for our Umrah to Mecca, Saudi together as I had planned for us in a couple of days." Nazim extended his appreciation to those who stood by him during this challenging period.

Here's the post by Nazim

A look at Nazim's career in showbiz and recent projects

Best recognized for portraying Ahem in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Nazim has also appeared in shows such as Udaan, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, and Bahu Begum. Currently, he is preparing for the release of his upcoming Punjabi film, slated for the January 2024 window.

Reason behind his seven-year hiatus

In a recent interview, the actor explained the reason behind his seven-year hiatus from Punjabi films. He said, "After my first film, I was searching for a good script. I was in talks for several Punjabi films and web shows, but things didn't work out at that time. Finally, after seven years, I took up this [upcoming] project." "Once you do a lot of good work, you can't afford to take up something mediocre."