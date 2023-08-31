Will Jaskaran Singh win 'KBC 15?'; Amitabh Bachchan teases episode

Written by Aikantik Bag August 31, 2023 | 05:38 pm 1 min read

Jaskaran Singh is the first crorepati of the season

Jaskaran Singh, a 21-year-old from Khalra, Punjab, is on the verge of making history as he might become the first contestant to win Rs. 7 crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, a popular Indian television game show. As per the teaser dropped on Thursday, Singh has become a crorepati and the suspense is building regarding the ultimate question.

Will Singh win Rs. 7 crore? Only time will tell

Host Amitabh Bachchan has heightened the suspense around whether Singh will attempt the Rs. 7 crore question or quit after winning Rs. 1 crore. In a promo video, Bachchan discusses the anticipation felt by both contestants and audiences when the big question arises. Singh hails from a middle-class background and is a UPSC aspirant. The episode featuring Singh on the hot seat is set to air on September 4 and 5, on the Sony TV network.

