'Farrey' promo: Salman-Arbaaz-Sohail recall school days; advance booking open now

By Aikantik Bag 02:13 pm Nov 23, 202302:13 pm

'Farrey' releases in theaters on Friday

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut Farrey and now the makers have dropped a promotional video featuring the three Khan brothers—Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan. In the video, the trio recalled their school days and shared some hilarious anecdotes. Agnihotri asked her uncles to rank themselves as students, where Sohail and Arbaaz unanimously referred Khan to be the brightest. Farrey advance booking is open now.

Khan's this personal experience was used in 'Maine Pyar Kiya'

They also chatted about what was forbidden in school back then and how they used to arrange meet-ups or make plans with friends. Khan jokingly said, "We used to try whatever message on a kabootar (pigeon), we used to send and I used that in Maine Pyar Kiya also." Farrey, directed by National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi, is set to hit theaters on Friday. The cast includes Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, and Ronit Roy, among others.

