Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma might tie knot soon: Report

By Aikantik Bag 10:38 pm Nov 15, 202310:38 pm

The lovebirds might soon take their relationship to the next level

As the wedding season in India is around the corner, another big fat celebrity wedding is likely to happen soon! Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who openly confirmed their relationship during the launch of their anthology Lust Stories 2, are reportedly considering tying the knot soon. Per unconfirmed reports, the duo has been thinking about moving forward in their relationship. However, the couple has not confirmed anything.

Her views on marriage and career plans

Interestingly, in a recent India Today interview, Bhatia discussed her career, and how she initially assumed she would be married and have kids by 30. She further stressed the significance of being ready for commitment. "Marriage is a big responsibility. It's not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important, then you do it."

Recent projects and future plans

On the work front, Bhatia was recently seen in the Telugu film Bhola Shankar and the Kaavaalaa song in Rajinikanth's Jailer. She last appeared in Aakhri Sach with Abhishek Banerjee, a web series inspired by the Burari deaths in Delhi. Bhatia has Bandraa, Aranmanai 4, and Vedaa in her kitty.