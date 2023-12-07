'Bigg Boss 17': K-pop singer Aoora is next wildcard entry

'Bigg Boss 17': K-pop singer Aoora is next wildcard entry

By Aikantik Bag 05:40 pm Dec 07, 2023

Aoora to star in 'Bigg Boss 17'

Get ready, for the biggest crossover, Bigg Boss x K-pop is happening! No one imagined this in their wildest dreams but Colors TV is making it happen. South Korean singer Aoora aka Park Min-jun is set to join the show as a wild card contestant. Colors TV teased his arrival with a clip of him singing Woh Kisna Hai and saying, "Janam se videsi, but dil se ekdum desi (Born in a foreign land but heart is Indian)."

Aoora's love for Indian music and collaboration with Honey Singh

Fans are eager to watch him share screen space with host Salman Khan. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Aoora shared his love for Indian music and said, "I would love to sing for an SRK movie someday. That would be like a dream come true. Be it Punjabi, which is high on energy, or Tamil, which is melodious, I am a fan of Indian music." Recently, he teamed up with singer Honey Singh for a K-pop Punjabi fusion.

Aoora's background and success in India

Aoora first appeared on the music scene in 2009 as part of the boy group Double-A and its subunit Aoora&Hoik. He went solo in 2014 with the digital single Body Part and has since released hits like 69, Morning, Lunch and Dinner, Coffee, and Black Sugar. In September 2022, his cover of Swag Se Swagat reached a million views.

