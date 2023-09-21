Know the love story of new parents, Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya

September 21, 2023

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced their pregnancy in May

Celebrity couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have embarked upon a new journey, as they welcomed their first baby, a daughter on Thursday (September 20). The couple, who were in a relationship for a year, got married in 2021. And now, they've become the latest celebrity parents. But before we tell you about their newborn, here's all to know about their love story.

When Parmar slipped into Vaidya's DMs

Remember how Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas's love story started on Twitter? This couple too had a similar start. In an interview with Zoom Digital, Vaidya once recalled his first conversation with Parmar. After his song Mere Rashke Qamar, Parmar slipped into his DMs on Instagram, appreciating how he sang it. That marked the beginning of their friendship.

Vaidya-Parmar first met in 2017

Parmar, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, spoke about how she met Vaidya for the first time. She said he entered his life during a dark phase. "I met him at a very tough time of my life, (in) 2017 when I lost my father. And, within a month I met him. So, I have had a journey with him," she said.

How 'Bigg Boss' turned cupid for them

Parmar, who is best known for playing Priya Kapoor in two seasons of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, was already friends with her singer-husband. But talks about their dating started only when she appeared in a Valentine's Day special episode of Bigg Boss 14. She came to support Vaidya, and since then, the couple's fans have been gushing over their chemistry.

They've been married for two years

Vaidya proposed marriage to Parmar on Bigg Boss, and once he was out of the house, he took no time in making their relationship official on social media. Soon after that, they got married on July 16, 2021. The two held a close and intimate wedding ceremony in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was attended by their families and close friends.

'It's a girl': Parenthood

The couple announced their pregnancy on May 18. They've also shared adorable pictures on social media from their pregnancy photoshoot. On Thursday, they took to their respective social media handles to announce the birthday of their baby daughter, born after two years of their marriage. The post showed a baby elephant in a pink serviette, with a message that read, "It's a girl."

