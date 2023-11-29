BTS's Jimin, RM, V, Jungkook military enlistment date out: Report

By Aikantik Bag

BTS is slated for a 2025 comeback

BTS's ardent fans are quite emotional as the remaining members, namely RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are set to enlist in the military for their mandatory service soon. Now, reports are rife that the members will enlist together with RM and V slated to join on December 11, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on December 12. Older members Jin, J-Hope, and Suga have already begun their military duties.

Military roles of the members

Reportedly, RM and V will join boot camp as support or back-line members, while Jimin and Jungkook are likely to serve as front-line members. BigHit Music recently stated, "We ask for your warm support and unwavering love until the day RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook complete their military service and return in good health."

Details about the already enlisted members

Meanwhile, Jin is scheduled to be discharged in June 2024 as he enrolled in the service in 2022. J-Hope enlisted in April 2022 and is expected to return on October 24, 2024. Suga on the other hand has been serving as a social worker since September 2023. The group is set to make a comeback in 2025.