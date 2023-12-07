'The Great' to 'X-Men': Nicholas Hoult's best performances

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'The Great' to 'X-Men': Nicholas Hoult's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 07:39 pm Dec 07, 202307:39 pm

Hollywood actor Nicholas Hoult's best movies, shows

Nicholas Hoult delivered his breakthrough role when he was only 11 years old and since then he has given his all to each of his roles to make them as impactful as possible. From modern post-apocalyptic action franchises and blockbuster superhero films to historical dramas, he has always chosen some of the most interesting projects. Check out his best performances below.

2/6

'The Great' (2020-2023)

The biographical comedy-drama series The Great follows a royal woman as she marries an emperor while residing in a rural area of Russia in the 18th century and is forced to decide between her happiness and the destiny of her country. Portraying the enigmatic and occasionally ruthless Peter III of Russia, Hoult delivers a brilliant performance in the historical satire drama.

3/6

'The Favourite' (2018)

Starring Olivia Colman and Emma Stone, The Favourite is set in early 18th-century England and explores the unexpected friendship between a new servant and Queen Anne. Hoult's portrayal in this is wonderful. As Robert Harley, he brings a blend of wit, ambition, and cunning to his character. Hoult navigates the intricate political landscape of the 18th century with charm and gravitas.

4/6

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

George Miller's post-apocalyptic action film Mad Max: Fury Road, starring Hoult, Tom Hardy, and Charlize Theron, is the highest-grossing film in the Mad Max franchise. Hoult's performance in the film is a revelation. As Nux, a warboy transformed by unexpected alliances, Hoult infuses the character with a raw and desperate energy. His dynamic portrayal stands out amid the film's intense action sequences.

5/6

'X-Men' film series (2011-2019)

Hoult's portrayal of Hank McCoy, aka Beast, in the X-Men film series is a standout. Through multiple installments, Hoult brings depth to the character, balancing the inner struggle between his mutant identity and humanity. His charismatic and empathetic performance enhances the emotional core of the series, making Beast a relatable and memorable presence in the epic superhero saga.

6/6

'About a Boy' (2002)

Hoult's breakthrough performance in About a Boy as Marcus, a socially awkward teenager, is remarkable. He was only 11 when he starred in this. Hoult's poignant portrayal captures the vulnerability and resilience of his character, forming a touching bond with Hugh Grant's character. His authentic and nuanced acting, especially in exploring themes of friendship and adolescence, adds depth to the film.