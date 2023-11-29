'Klaus' to 'The Polar Express': Best animated Christmas movies

By Namrata Ganguly 10:00 pm Nov 29, 202310:00 pm

Animated movies to watch this Christmas

As the festive season approaches, the world of cinema comes alive with a magical array of animated wonders that capture the spirit of joy, warmth, and holiday cheer. From heartwarming classics to modern gems, animated Christmas movies have gifted audiences with tales that transcend generations. These films, adorned with mesmerizing visuals and endearing characters, weave narratives that celebrate the magic of the season.

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' (1965)

Directed by Bill Melendez, A Charlie Brown Christmas is a timeless animated classic that follows the beloved Peanuts characters as they navigate the real significance of Christmas. Charlie Brown searches for the holiday's essence amid commercialism and seasonal stress. With an iconic jazz soundtrack and endearing characters, it beautifully captures the spirit of togetherness and the simple joys that define the magic of Christmas.

'Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July' (1979)

Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July unites the iconic characters Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman in a magical holiday adventure. Directed by Jules Bass and Arthur Rankin Jr., the story unfolds as the duo teams up to save Santa's workshop and ensure Christmas in July is filled with joy. It's a festive tale of friendship and the timeless spirit of giving.

'The Polar Express' (2004)

The Polar Express, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is based on Chris Van Allsburg's namesake book. The musical fantasy film follows a young boy on a magical train journey to the North Pole, discovering the power of belief and the Christmas spirit. Starring Tom Hanks in multiple roles, it has become a holiday classic, enchanting audiences of all ages.

'Arthur Christmas' (2011)

Sarah Smith and Barry Cook's Arthur Christmas is a tale that celebrates the true spirit of Christmas and the importance of every child's holiday joy. In the film, the Clauses's high-tech operation inadvertently misses one child on Christmas Eve. Arthur, Santa's endearing but clumsy son, embarks on a joyous, globe-trotting adventure with his grandpa to ensure no child is left without a gift.

'Klaus' (2019)

Directed by Sergio Pablos, Klaus follows a disillusioned postman named Jesper who discovers a reclusive toymaker, Klaus, in the Arctic Circle. Together, they create a heartwarming tradition of delivering handmade toys to children, sparking joy in a town divided by generations of feuds. With its stunning animation and touching story, it reimagines the origins of the legendary Santa Claus.