Megan Fox follows this mantra on raising sons

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:48 am Nov 30, 202310:48 am

In a new interview, Megan Fox revealed she doesn't want her kids to become liars

A mother of three boys, Megan Fox has opened up on how she wants to raise her kids and the values she wants to instill in them. She doesn't want her children to grow up and become like the men she has been with in the past. Rather, she wants them to become men who have "deep emotional intimacy with their partner."

Why does this story matter?

Fox has recently published a book of poems, titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, in which her writings reflect upon her recent miscarriage and past abusive relationships. The book has many things but also lessons on what she doesn't want her children to become in the future as human beings. She has poured out her deep feelings and thoughts in the poetry book.

They should be 'fully transparent and honest and respectful'

Talking to WWD, Fox listed out some of the key things she doesn't want her boys to imbibe from her former partners. While developing emotional intimacy is a must, lying is a no-no. "It's very important to me that they are not liars, that they are able to be fully transparent and honest and respectful and experienced at some point in their life."

How she raises her kids will influence their dating life

The 37-year-old actor went on to stress how the upbringing she provides to her children, will impact the women they'll date in the future. "I am their first introduction into women and the way that I love them is going to influence the way they are allowed to love others when they go out into a relationship," she added.

Meet the three little boys

Fox is a mother to three sons she birthed with her former husband Brian Austin Green. Her eldest son Noah is 11 years old, while the other two, Bodhi and Journey are nine and seven years old, respectively. While engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Fox is co-parenting the kids with Green. Her ex-husband, in September, revealed how they're all like a family.