Long before Scarlett Johansson brought the badass Marvel superhero Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow to life and became one of the leading ladies in Hollywood, she delivered back-to-back brilliant roles in several indie films. She debuted with the 1994 film North opposite Elijah Wood followed by her breakthrough role in indie film The Horse Whisperer. Check out the Oscar-nominated actor's best indie films below.

'Ghost World' (2001)

In Terry Zwigoff's black comedy film Ghost World, based on Daniel Clowes's namesake comic book, Johansson captivates audiences with her portrayal of Rebecca, a disenchanted teenager navigating the awkward transition to adulthood. Johansson's performance is a blend of sarcasm and vulnerability, creating a relatable and authentic character. Her on-screen chemistry with Thora Birch adds depth to the film's exploration of friendship and identity.

'Lost in Translation' (2003)

In Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation, Johansson delivers a poignant and nuanced portrayal of Charlotte, a young woman grappling with existential uncertainty. The film follows a fading Hollywood star going through a midlife crisis, portrayed by Bill Murray, who befriends Charlotte. Her on-screen chemistry with Murray contributes to the movie's charm, making Johansson's performance a standout in this modern classic.

'Girl With a Pearl Earring' (2003)

Johansson brilliantly conveys emotion through subtlety in Peter Webber's biographical drama film Girl with a Pearl Earring. Portraying Griet, a young 17th-century maid thrust into the world of art and intrigue, Johansson's expressive eyes and quiet strength capture the essence of Johannes Vermeer's iconic painting. Her nuanced performance makes her an integral part of the film's visual and emotional tapestry.

'Match Point' (2005)

Johansson's performance in Woody Allen's psychological thriller film Match Point is a compelling exploration of desire and consequences. As Nola Rice, Johansson navigates the complexities of a love affair with Jonathan Rhys Meyers's character and her magnetic presence and emotional depth bring complexity to the role. Johansson's portrayal captivates audiences as she skillfully embodies a character caught in the unpredictable twists of fate.

'Under the Skin' (2013)

Johansson's performance in the sci-fi film Under the Skin is nothing short of mesmerizing. In this enigmatic sci-fi film directed by Jonathan Glazer, Johansson portrays an alien seductress preying on unsuspecting men. Her ability to convey a sense of otherworldly allure, combined with a haunting vulnerability, adds layers to the character. Johansson's subtle yet powerful performance leaves a lasting impression on audiences.