'Peaky Blinders' actor Benjamin Zephaniah passes away at 65

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Peaky Blinders' actor Benjamin Zephaniah passes away at 65

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:11 pm Dec 07, 202306:11 pm

British poet and actor Benjamin Zephaniah was diagnosed with a brain tumor recently

Renowned British poet and actor Benjamin Zephaniah has tragically passed away at 65, as announced on his Instagram account. The talented artist, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor just eight weeks ago, died on Thursday, surrounded by his loving family. The heartfelt post shared the family's grief and acknowledged the shock many fans would feel, remembering Zephaniah as a "true pioneer and innovator."

2/5

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by officialbenjaminzephaniah on December 7, 2023 at 6:07 pm IST

3/5

Zephaniah's impactful career in poetry and acting

Despite being born into poverty and leaving school at 13 without the ability to read or write, Zephaniah taught himself these essential skills using a typewriter. His passionate, political poetry and love for Jamaica made him a powerful voice in Black politics and identity. Zephaniah met with iconic figures like Nelson Mandela and The Wailers and famously rejected an OBE during Tony Blair's time as Prime Minister, declaring, "No way, Mr Blair. No way, Mrs Queen. I am profoundly anti-empire."

4/5

Zephaniah's TV work and legacy

Zephaniah's talents extended beyond poetry, as he appeared in popular UK shows like The Bill and The Comic Strip Presents... during the 1990s. His most memorable role was as Jeremiah "Jimmy" Jesus in the hit series Peaky Blinders from 2013 to 2022. He also starred alongside Tim Roth in Farendj.

5/5

TV show based on his memoir is in the works

In May this year, it was reported that Zephaniah's memoir, The Life and Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah, was going to be adapted into a TV show by Steve Coogan's BBC-owned production banner Baby Cow and Timewasters creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor at the helm. Deadline, while breaking the news, revealed the series was in "late-stage development" then.