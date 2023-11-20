Super Junior's Ryeowook makes comeback with 'It's okay'; MV out

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Super Junior's Ryeowook makes comeback with 'It's okay'; MV out

By Aikantik Bag 04:57 pm Nov 20, 202304:57 pm

'It's okay' music video is out now

Super Junior is one of the most followed K-pop groups around the world. One of the members, Ryeowook released the music video of his track It's okay on Monday. The soulful ballad is about hope and striving for the silver lining. This marks the pop star's comeback as a solo artist. Looking forward to beating Monday blues? Ryeowook has got you covered!

2/3

More about the song

The soothing track is complemented by minimal visuals with a cooler color palette. The comforting lyrics speak about seeking solitude and normalizing the fact that sometimes it's fine to not do anything in the fast-paced world. Fans have loved the song and are showering love on social media. As a full group, Super Junior released their album The Road in 2022.

3/3

Twitter Post