'Komolika' Urvashi Dholakia speaks about breaking stereotypes in entertainment industry

By Aikantik Bag 04:54 pm Nov 20, 202304:54 pm

Urvashi Dholakia is currently part of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' S11

Urvashi Dholakia, famous for her portrayal of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is currently demonstrating her dance prowess in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up about her connection to the iconic villainous character, her involvement in the dance competition, and the necessity for a shift in people's perceptions of actors.

Grateful for Komolika but seeking different roles

The actor expressed her appreciation for the role of Komolika, which has supported her career for a long time. However, she said she desires to be recognized in a new light. "I think with Jhalak, that's what me and my team are trying to achieve." Dholakia clarified that her participation in the show is not for an image transformation but to reveal more of her lighthearted side.

Breaking typecasting and showcasing versatility

Dholakia, who also stars in Naagin 6, stressed the significance of breaking free from typecasting within the entertainment industry. "It's time that people change their spectrum of thoughts...Categorizing them as per their onscreen characters is not going to help anyone." The actor expressed delight in being a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and for receiving positive responses for her role in Pushpa Impossible, where she portrayed a more benevolent character.