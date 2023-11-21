Congratulations! KKR's Venkatesh Iyer announces engagement to Shruti Ragunathan

By Aikantik Bag 02:24 pm Nov 21, 202302:24 pm

Venkatesh Iyer gets engaged to Shruti Ragunathan

As winter approaches, the love intensifies in the tinseltown. Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer recently took to Instagram and announced his engagement to Shruti Ragunathan. The couple posed for some cute photos and Iyer penned a short note, too. The duo was seen donning traditional outfits. Ever since the post became viral, fans and colleagues have been taking to the comments section to shower their love on the adorable couple.

More about the announcement

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder donned a light green kurta, while Ragunathan chose a traditional saree for the special event. While sharing the photographs, Iyer captioned the post, "On to the next chapter of my life #engaged." Fellow cricketers and celebrities extended their congratulations. Ruturaj Gaikwad commented, "Bhau congratulations," and Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma, commented, "Congratulations."

Who is Shruti Ragunathan?

Iyer's fiancée, Ragunathan, maintains a very private life away from the glamor world. Reportedly, she earned her BCom degree from PSG College of Arts and Science and holds a Master's degree in Fashion Management from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), India. Presently, she serves as a Merchandise Planner at Lifestyle International Private Limited in Bengaluru.

Iyer: Fabulous performance in IPL over the years

Iyer plays for Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy. The southpaw batter rose to fame with her breakthrough performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for KKR. He has accumulated 956 runs in 36 matches at a strike rate of 130.25, including one century and seven fifties. In 2023, he tallied 404 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 145.85, featuring one hundred and two half-centuries. He is expected to be retained by KKR ahead of IPL 2024.

Iyer's performance on the international front

However, Iyer could not translate similar success in the international arena. He donned the blue jersey in two ODIs and nine T20Is. In his international career, he has scored 157 runs and scalped five wickets. He is set to compete in the forthcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy. Wishing the couple a lifetime full of happiness!

