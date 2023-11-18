Decoding the best spells by Australian bowlers in WC finals

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:08 pm Nov 18, 202306:08 pm

Shane Warne delivered a match-winning spell in the 1999 World Cup final (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia have a stellar record in the ICC Cricket World Cup finals, having won the title five times. They have featured in seven finals and the one against India will be their eighth. In these clashes, bowlers have often stepped up to the task of helping Australia win the prestigious tournament. Here we decode the best spells by Australian bowlers in the WC finals.

3/52 - Glenn McGrath versus India in 2003 WC Final

Australia defeated India by 125 runs in the 2003 World Cup final in Johannesburg. The Kangaroos posted a mammoth total of 359/2 which shifted the pressure on Indian batters. In reply, they were bundled for 234 in 39.2 overs. Glenn McGrath was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with 3/52 from his 8.2 overs. He dismissed Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif and Zaheer Khan.

3/36 - James Faulkner against NZ in 2015 WC Final

The Aussies completely dominated New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup final with some exceptional bowling upfront. The Kiwis folded for only a meagre 183 in the big clash courtesy of James Faulkner's figures of 3/36. Faulkner picked up the crucial wickets of Ross Taylor, Grant Elliot and Corey Anderson. Later, Australia chased the target down in 33.1 overs and won by seven wickets.

5/48 - Gary Gilmour versus WI in 1975 WC Final

The 1975 World Cup final saw Australia lose to West Indies by 17 runs. However, the only memorable thing that happened for the Aussies was Gary Gilmour's historic 5/48 with the ball. Despite his brilliance, WI scored 291/8, Gilmour dismissed Alvin Kallicharran, Clive Lloyd, Rohan Kanhai, Viv Richards and Deryck Murray. But in reply, Australia were bowled out for only 274 in 58.4 overs.

4/33 - Shane Warne against Pakistan in 1999 WC Final

The 1999 World Cup final saw Australia completely dominate Pakistan at Lord's. The Aussie bowlers were all over Pakistan as they folded for 132. Shane Warne was the star with 4/33 as he removed Ijaz Ahmed, Moin Khan, Shahid Afridi, and Wasim Akram. Warne's spell helped Australia lift the cup as the batters chased it down in 20.1 overs and won by eight wickets.