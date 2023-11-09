Meg Lanning bids adieu to international cricket: Her unique records

By Parth Dhall 02:05 pm Nov 09, 202302:05 pm

Meg Lanning led Australia to the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup title

In a shocking development, Meg Lanning, the captain of the Australian women's cricket team, has retired from international cricket at 31. Lanning, who led Australia in 182 internationals in a career spanning 13 years, helped them win the ICC Women's T20 World Cup title earlier this year. Overall, she played 132 T20Is, 103 ODIs, and six Test matches. Here are her unique stats.

Most ICC titles as captain (men or women)

Australia won the Women's T20 WC under Lanning this year. Lanning won her fifth title as captain (T20 WC: 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023; ODI WC: 2022). She surpassed Ricky Ponting (Four: 2003, 2007 ODI WC and 2006, 2009 Champions Trophy). MS Dhoni remains the only captain with each of the three ICC limited-overs trophies (2007 T20 WC, 2011 ODI WC, and 2013 CT).

Lanning leaves behind a terrific legacy in WT20Is

Lanning is one of only two women to have led a side in 100 T20Is, the other being India's Harmanpreet Kaur. Among men, former Australian batter Aaron Finch holds the record for captaining a side in most T20Is (76). Notably, Lanning has the most wins as captain in WT20Is (76). England's Charlotte Edwards is the only other captain with over 60 WT20I wins (68).

Highest average in WODIs; Most WODI tons

Lanning, who made her international debut as an 18-year-old in 2010, finished with 4,602 runs across 103 Women's ODIs, the third-most for an Aussie batter. Her average of 53.51 is the highest among batters with 1,500-plus runs in the format (SR: 92.20). She also owns the most tons in the format (15). Lanning boasts 21 half-centuries as well.

Most WODI tons against one team

Lanning holds the record for scoring the most WODI tons against a single opponent. She owns six tons against New Zealand Women. It is worth noting that no other woman has more than four tons in this regard.

Highest individual WT20I score (Full-Members)

Lanning has the highest individual score among Full-Member players in WT20Is. She smashed an unbeaten 133 off 63 balls against England Women in Chelmsford in 2019. West Indies' Hayley Matthews is the only other woman with a 130-plus score in this regard (132 vs AUSW, 2023). Notably, Lanning occupies the third spot too (126 vs IREW, 2014).

Australia's youngest centurion in international cricket

In 2011, Lanning smashed an unbeaten 104 against England at the WACA. At 18 years and 288 days, she became the youngest Australian to score an international century. Lanning still holds this record.

Australia's first-ever women's T20 CWG gold

In 2022, Australia won the first-ever gold medal in the women's T20 event at the Commonwealth Games (CWG). Lanning was at the helm as Australia beat India in a historic final in Birmingham. Lanning took a six-month break thereafter.

A look at other notable numbers

Lanning was the architect of Australia Women's 26 consecutive ODI wins between 2018 and 2021. She led Australia 182 times in international cricket, more than any other woman. Besides, Lanning is also a recipient of the Belinda Clark Award which recognizes Australia's best women's international cricketer annually. She won this thrice - in 2014, 2015, and 2017.