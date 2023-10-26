World Cup: Netherlands's Bas de Leede registers this unwanted record

World Cup: Netherlands's Bas de Leede registers this unwanted record

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:34 pm Oct 26, 2023

The pacer returned with 2/115 in 10 overs against Australia.

Australia shattered numerous records against Netherlands to claim the biggest-ever win in ICC Cricket World Cup history, by 309 runs. Pat Cummins's team successfully defended 399, bowling the Dutch out for 90 in Delhi. Meanwhile, Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede also entered the record books but in an unwanted manner. He now holds the record for conceding the most runs in an ODI match.

A forgettable outing for de Leede

De Leede endured a horrible outing as the Aussie batters were on a roll. The right-arm pacer looked absolutely clueless against David Warner and Steve Smith, who added 132 runs for the second wicket. Though he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis in quick intervals, the youngster was taken to the cleaners by Glenn Maxwell in the end overs.

Most expensive figures in ODI history

As mentioned, de Leede recorded the worst ODI figures in terms of runs conceded. The pacer returned with 2/115 in 10 overs. He displaced the Australian duo of Michael Lewis (0/113 versus South Africa, 2006) and Adam Zampa (0/113 versus South Africa, 2023). Leg-spinner Philippe Boissevain (0/108 versus England, 2022) is the only other Netherlands bowler to concede 100-plus runs in an ODI match.

Fifth bowler to concede 100-plus runs in a WC match

Overall, de Leede became the fifth bowler to concede 100 or more runs in an ODI WC match. He has joined Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (0/110 vs England, 2019), New Zealand's Martin Snedden (2/105 vs England, 1983), West Indies's Jason Holder (0/104 versus South Africa, 2015), and Afghanistan's Dawlat Zadran (2/101 vs Australia, 2015).

Here are de Leede's overall stats

Bas de Leede burst onto the scenes with his all-round show in the 2023 CWC Qualifiers. In an important game against Scotland, the all-rounder claimed his maiden ODI fifer and also slammed his maiden ODI century. The 23-year-old has now raced to 33 wickets in 35 ODIs at 32.60. The tally includes 862 runs at 26.12 (50s: 3, 100: 1).