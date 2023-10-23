World Cup: Pakistan manage 282/7 against Afghanistan in Chennai

Babar Azam led Pakistan from the front

Pakistan compiled 282/7 against Afghanistan in Match 22 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam were the two half-centurions for Pakistan, while Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan scored 40 runs each. Meanwhile, Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed snapped up three wickets. Naveen-ul-Haq, who took two wickets, conceded just three runs in the final over.

A 58-run knock from Shafique powers Pakistan

Shafique showed positive intent from the outset. He stitched an opening partnership of 56 runs with Imam-ul-Haq. Although Imam departed on 17, Shafique went on to score his third half-century in ODI cricket. This was his third 50-plus score in the ongoing World Cup. He smashed 58 off 75 balls, a knock studded with 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Babar Azam races past 5,500 runs in ODIs

During the match, Babar became the 12th Pakistan batter to score 5,500-plus runs in ODI cricket. He is only behind Inzaman-ul-Haq (11,701), Mohammad Yousuf (9,554), Saeed Anwar (8,824), Shahid Afridi (8,027), Shoaib Malik (7,534), Javed Miandad (7,381), Younis Khan (7,249), Saleem Malik (7,170), Mohammad Hafeez (6,614), Ijaz Ahmed (6,564), and Ramiz Raja (5,841) in terms of ODI runs.

Ahmad takes three crucial wickets

Left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for 49 runs in 10 overs. Ahmad dismissed the dangerous Shafique, which reduced Pakistan to 110/2. In his next over, the Afghan spinner stopped Mohammad Rizwan (8) from going big. Ahmad also ended Babar's bid to complete his century.