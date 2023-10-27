Decoding the fastest centurions for Australia in ODI cricket

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:08 pm Oct 27, 202307:08 pm

Glenn Maxwell slammed the fastest century in ODI World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia have been extremely dominant in ODI cricket since its inception. The Kangaroos have won five ICC Cricket World Cup crowns and during these years they have seen several swashbuckling batters represent them. Against Netherlands, Glenn Maxwell hammered the fastest century in the ODI World Cup and also the fastest among the Aussies in ODIs. Here we decode the fastest ODI centurions for Australia.

Steve Smith (century in 62 balls) versus India in 2020

In a rare development, Steve Smith was at his dominant best against India in Sydney in 2020. He touched the triple-figure mark in 62 deliveries and eventually hammered a 66-ball 105-run knock. Smith smashed 11 boundaries and four sixes as he dominated the Indian bowlers completely. His exceptional knock helped Australia post 374/6 and later they restricted India to only 308/8.

James Faulkner (century in 57 balls) against India in 2013

James Faulkner's only ODI century came against India in a memorable match in 2013. He slammed a 73-ball 116 studded with 11 fours and six maximums. However, he reached the century-run mark in 57 balls. Faulkner's knock came in a losing cause as Australia were chasing a mammoth target of 384. Rohit Sharma's 209-run knock overshadowed Faulkner's quick-fire century at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Glenn Maxwell (century in 51 balls) against SL in 2015

A whirlwind knock from Maxwell against Sri Lanka in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup helped Australia secure a crucial victory. He reached his century in only 51 balls. Maxwell slammed a 53-ball 102 laced with four maximums and 10 boundaries. The all-rounder's hard-hitting helped Australia post a total of 376/9. In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 312.

Glenn Maxwell (century in 40 balls) against the Netherlands

Maxwell turned up against the Dutch and produced a solid display. He broke the fastest ODI WC century record set by Aiden Markram (43 balls). Maxwell brought up his century in only 40 balls and registered the fourth-fastest ODI century. Maxwell's 44-ball 106 helped Australia post a huge total of 399/8 and later Netherlands were bundled out for only 90. Maxwell hammered eight sixes.