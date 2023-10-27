World Cup: Reliving best bowling spells in Australia-New Zealand clashes

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:27 pm Oct 27, 2023

Match 27 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will see the battle between Australia and New Zealand on October 28 in Dharamsala. The Kiwis lost to India in their last assignment after clinching their first four fixtures. Australia, who won their last three games, have also gained momentum after a poor start. Here we decode the best spells in AUS-NZ WC duels.

Mitchell Starc's jaw-dropping six-wicket haul

NZ and Australia played out a dramatic low-scoring thriller in 2015 in Auckland. Chasing 152, the Kiwis had a hard time as Mitchell Starc was at his lethal best. The left-arm speed merchant breathed fire with the new ball and claimed three wickets in the powerplay. He finished with a career-best 6/28 in nine overs though NZ won by one wicket.

The Boult show in Auckland

Starc was not the only left-arm pacer who starred in the 2015 AUS-NZ WC game. The first innings of the game saw Trent Boult unleash his carnage. The Aussie batters had no answers to his thunderbolts as the visitors got skittled out for a paltry 151. Boult finished with 5/27 in 10 overs as NZ claimed a famous win.

Shane Bond's fiery spell in Gqeberha

Former pacer Shane Bond unleashed his best against the Aussies in the 2003 WC match in Gqeberha. The speedster made the new ball talk and ran through their top-order. He finished with 6/23 in 10 overs as the might Aussies were restricted to 208/9 in their 50 overs. Though NZ lost the duel, Bond was named the Player of the Match.

Starc demolished the Kiwis once again

Starc features on this list twice as he claimed a fifer against NZ in the 2019 WC as well. The venue was the iconic Lord's as the Aussies could only manage 243/9 while batting first. However, the total turned out to be enough as Starc ran through NZ's batting order. He finished with 5/27 in 10 overs as Australia won by 86 runs.

Mitchell Johnson's ride in Nagpur

It was the 2011 WC game between Australia and NZ in Nagpur. The Kiwi batters never got going while batting first as they were skittled out for just 206. Mitchell Johnson was their major nemesis on that day as he returned with 4/33 in 9.1 overs. Australia comfortably chased down the target and won by seven wickets.