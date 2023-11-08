ICC World Cup: Decoding the highest individual scores for Australia

1/6

Sports 2 min read

ICC World Cup: Decoding the highest individual scores for Australia

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:39 pm Nov 08, 202301:39 pm

Glenn Maxwell stole the show with a sensational 201* versus Afghanistan

Glenn Maxwell played the best knock in the history of ODI cricket. Maxwell won the match for Australia versus Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. His innings of 201* saw Australia complete a dramatic run-chase of 292 at the Wankhede Stadium. He recorded the highest individual score for Australia in ODIs. We decode the highest individual scores for Australia in World Cups.

2/6

Matthew Hayden's whirlwind century against West Indies in 2007 WC

It was a sensational knock from the former Australian opener Matthew Hayden against West Indies in the 2007 World Cup. Hayden slammed a 143-ball 158 as he took the WI bowling attack to the cleaners. The dasher hammered 14 boundaries and four sixes as Australia posted 322/6 batting first. In the second innings, their bowlers did their job by bundling out WI for 216.

3/6

David Warner's domination against Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup

David Warner played a whirlwind knock of 163 from 124 deliveries against Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The veteran slammed 14 boundaries and nine sixes. He stitched a brilliant 259-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh as Australia compiled 367/9. It was a splendid hand from Warner who simply kept attacking. Eventually, Australia won the match by 62 runs (Pakistan 305/10).

4/6

Another Warner masterclass versus Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup

Another masterclass of a knock from Warner, who hammered a 147-ball 166 against Bangladesh in the 2019 ODI World Cup. The opener hammered 14 boundaries and five sixes all across the ground. His heroics helped Australia post a mammoth total of 381/5. In reply, Bangladesh also gave a fight but were restricted to 333/8 as the Aussies bagged a 48-run victory.

5/6

A world-class knock from Warner against Afghanistan in 2015 WC

Warner played yet another iconic knock when he hammered a 133-ball 178 against Afghanistan in the 2015 ODI World Cup in Perth. The veteran was at his dominant best as he smoked 19 boundaries and five maximums. His heroic knock helped Australia post a total of 417/6. In reply, the Australian bowlers wrapped up the Afghanistan batting line-up for only 142 runs.

6/6

Glenn Maxwell's blinder against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup

Maxwell walked to the crease when Australia were 49/4 in 8.2 overs against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup. They were later reduced to 91/7 when he was joined by Pat Cummins. While Maxwell decided to counterattack, Cummins consolidated. Maxwell slammed 201* which was laced with 21 boundaries and 10 maximums. They stitched a record 202*-run partnership to take Australia home.