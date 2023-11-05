Sikandar Raza named Zimbabwe's T20I skipper: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:35 am Nov 05, 2023

Raza is not entirely alien to the leadership role (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been named Zimbabwe's T20I skipper following the side's 3-2 defeat in the T20I series against Namibia. Raza has replaced Craig Ervine, who will continue to lead the Test and ODI teams. The all-rounder has been a prolific servant of Zimbabwe cricket and would like to shine in the leadership role as well. Here we look at his stats.

Raza has led in the format before

Notably, Raza is not entirely alien to the leadership role as he has previously led Zimbabwe in four T20Is. This resulted in two wins and as many defeats. The 37-year-old last led the team in the format back in 2021. He would aim to help his side qualify for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, which will take place in West Indies and USA.

Do you know?

Raza scripted history last year as he became the first player to score over 500 runs and take 25 wickets in T20Is in a calendar year. The veteran accomplished the feat during the 2022 T20 WC in Australia.

Sikandar Raza's sensational run in 2022

Notably, Raza was Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in T20Is last year. He scalped 25 wickets in 24 games at a sensational economy rate of 6.13. The 37-year-old also took a four-fer last year. His tally of 735 T20I runs was the joint-fourth most for any batter last year. The dasher smashed five fifties in the format in 2022 (SR: 150.92).

Here are his overall T20I numbers

With 1,436 runs at 22.43 across 71 T20Is, Raza is Zimbabwe's third-highest run-getter in the format (SR: 130.90). The tally includes eight half-centuries with 87 being his best score. With the ball, he has scalped 42 wickets in the format at an economy of 7.31. The tally includes a couple of four-wicket hauls (BBI: 4/2).

His numbers as captain

Raza has so far led in 16 T20 matches. He has accumulated 240 runs at a poor average of 16 in these games. The off-spinner has returned with 10 wickets in these matches at 35.50. Overall in T20 cricket, he has now raced to 3,803 runs in 194 matches at 24.22 (50s: 23). The tally includes 101 wickets at 29.09.