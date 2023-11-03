ICC Cricket World Cup, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Statistical preview

Pakistan have won three of their seven games (Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

New Zealand will look to break their three-match losing streak when they meet Pakistan in Match 35 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Kiwis must win their remaining two games to qualify for the semi-finals without depending upon other results. Meanwhile, Pakistan just have an outside chance of qualification, having won three of their seven games. Here we present the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head records

Both sides have met each other in 115 ODI matches to date. Pakistan have claimed 60 wins to New Zealand's 51. One match has been tied and three games didn't have any results. Pakistan beat NZ 4-1 in a home ODI series earlier this year. In ODI World Cups, the Men in Green boast seven wins and just two defeats against Pakistan.

Here are the stadium stats

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the match on November 4 (10:30am IST). As per ESPNcricinfo, across 28 ODIs, the average runs per over at this venue is 5.59. 12 matches have been won by sides batting first (L13 T1 NR2). While NZ have lost all their three ODIs at this venue, Pakistan have two losses and a solitary win.

Rachin Ravindra averages 81.20 in the 2023 ODI World Cup

NZ batting star Rachin Ravindra has hammered 417 runs in seven matches in the 2023 World Cup at 69.17. He has slammed two centuries and as many fifties. Ravindra has amassed 604 runs this year in ODIs at an average of 43.14 (50s: 3, 100s: 2). With his glorious ton against Australia, he matched Sachin Tendulkar to score most WC tons before turning 24.

Top stats on offer for NZ batters

Daryl Mitchell is NZ's most successful batter this year in ODIs with 998 runs while slamming four centuries. Meanwhile, Devon Conway with 728 runs in 2023 also owns four ODI centuries. Will Young has amassed 784 runs this year and is NZ's second-highest run-scorer. Glenn Phillips slammed a 50-ball 60 in his preceding outing against South Africa.

A look at NZ's bowling attack

Mitchell Santner is NZ's leading wicket-taker in this WC with 14 strikes at 24.36. Meanwhile, Matt Henry has been ruled out of the ongoing WC due to a hamstring injury. He is NZ's most successful bowler in 2023 with 25 wickets. Trent Boult has scalped 20 wickets this year in ODIs. Tim Southee has returned with 31 ODI wickets against Pakistan.

Mohammad Rizwan averages over 65 in ODIs this year

Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the standout performers for Pakistan this year in ODIs. He is their highest run-scorer in this format, with 987 runs at an impressive average of 65.80. Rizwan has hammered seven fifties along with a solitary ton, which helped Pakistan chase down SL's mammoth total. He has amassed 359 runs against NZ at 59.83, slamming three fifties.

Top stats for Pakistan batters

Babar Azam is Pakistan's second-highest run-scorer in ODIs this year with 961 runs at 43.68. He has slammed two centuries and nine fifties. He owns 690 runs in WCs. Fakhar Zaman, who scored a match-winning 81 against Bangladesh in his preceding outing, owns 833 runs at 59.50 against NZ. Among active Pakistani batters, Iftikhar Ahmed's strike rate of 107.01 is the highest.

Top stats for Pakistan bowlers

Shaheen Afridi is Pakistan's most successful bowler in ODIs this year, with 40 wickets. He has also scalped 16 wickets in the ongoing tournament. Shaheen has scalped 20 wickets in eight ODIs against NZ. He recently became the fastest pacer to claim 100 ODI wickets (51 matches). Haris Rauf, with 36 wickets in 2023, is not far behind his compatriot.

Milestones that can be achieved

Boult is just one shy of becoming the sixth bowler to complete 50 wickets in ODI World Cups. Mitchell needs two more to complete 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. Hasan Ali needs a solitary scalp to complete 100 ODI wickets. Rizwan (987) and Azam (961) are closing in on 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. Tom Latham (3,948) can accomplish 4,000 ODI runs.