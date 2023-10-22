Rachin Ravindra smashes his third ODI fifty: Key stats

05:28 pm Oct 22, 2023

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra continues his purple patch in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The top-order batter smashed an 87-ball 75 after the Black Caps suffered a collapse (19/2). Ravindra shared a 159-run stand with Daryl Mitchell to get New Zealand past 150. The young batter now has three 50+ scores in the ongoing tournament. Here are the key stats.

A defiant knock from Ravindra

New Zealand lost opener Devon Conway in the fourth over. This exposed Ravindra in the middle. The latter continued with his free-flowing style of batting. He also rotated the strike and let Mitchell attack from the other end. Ravindra smashed 75 off 87 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and a six. It was his third half-century in ODIs.

A look at his career stats

The southpaw made his ODI debut in March this year and has been impressive with bat and ball ever since. Ravindra has compiled 479 runs in 17 ODIs at a decent average of 39.91. Besides three fifties, he hammered his maiden ton against England in their opening World Cup fixture. The 23-year-old has claimed 13 wickets in 14 matches at 37.15.

Youngest NZ player to score a World Cup century

During the tournament opener (against England), Ravindra, at 23 years and 321 days, became the youngest NZ player to score a WC century. He broke the record of former batter Astle, who did so at 24 years and 152 days. It is worth noting that Astle's ton also came against England at the same venue (Ahmedabad) in the 1996 World Cup opener.