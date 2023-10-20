ICC Cricket World Cup, England vs South Africa: Statistical preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:36 pm Oct 20, 202303:36 pm

Quinton de Kock will be eyeing his third ODI World Cup century (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England will face South Africa in match 20 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 21 at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams are heading into this game after suffering shocking defeats against Afghanistan and Netherlands. Therefore, the teams need to step up their game and win this clash. SA have two wins under their belt while England have only one. Here's more.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have locked horns 69 times in ODI cricket so far. The head-to-head record reads 33-30 in SA's favor. While one of their matches ended in a tie, five clashes got washed out. Earlier this year, SA beat England 2-1 in a home ODI series. Meanwhile, SA have three wins and four defeats against the Brits in ODI World Cups.

Dawid Malan averages 70.63 in ODIs this year

Dawid Malan is the glue in England's batting lineup that holds the team together. He has clobbered 777 ODI runs at a sensational average of 70.63 in 2023. He even scored a century (140) against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup. Against SA, Malan has hammered 189 runs, slamming a ton and a fifty at 63. Overall, Malan has amassed 1,232 ODI runs.

England's highest run-scorer in ODI World Cups

Joe Root has been a stalwart for England cricket across formats. He is England's highest run-scorer in the ODI World Cup with 928 runs from 20 games at an average of 54.58. He is also England's leading run-scorer against South Africa in ODIs with 681 runs from 16 matches at an average of 48.64. Root has hammered two ODI centuries against the Proteas.

A look at England's key bowlers

Adil Rashid is England's most successful bowler in ODI this year with 19 wickets at 26.78. Sam Curran trails him with 14 wickets this year from 11 ODIs at 32.07. Chris Woakes has returned with 23 ODI World Cup wickets from 19 games. He has claimed eight wickets this year in nine ODIs. Rashid has claimed 21 ODI wickets against South Africa.

Quinton de Kock averages 60.13 against England in ODIs

Quinton de Kock relishes playing against England in this format as he owns an impressive average of 60.13. He has amassed 902 runs against them in 17 matches, slamming three centuries and four fifties. QDK has scored two match-winning centuries in the ongoing World Cup. On Asian soil, de Kock has amassed 1,263 runs across 28 ODIs at 45.10 (50s: 2, 100s: 6).

Other key batters for South Africa in ODIs

Aiden Markram is SA's leading run-scorer this year in ODIs with 740 runs at 61.66. He and Temba Bavuma have slammed three centuries each in 2023. Heinrich Klaasen has scored at a strike rate of 145.62. Markram, Klaasen (616), and David Miller (533) boast a 50-plus average and a 115-plus strike rate in ODIs this year. Miller has slammed five ODI fifties.

A look at SA's key bowlers

Marco Jansen is SA's most successful bowler in ODIs this year with 22 scalps from 14 matches. Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada trail him in this regard with 16 ODI wickets each this year. Gerald Coetzee has returned with 15 ODI wickets in 2023. Rabada has claimed 20 wickets against England in nine ODIs. He has scalped seven wickets in the ongoing World Cup.

