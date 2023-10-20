David Warner equals this unique ODI record of Virat Kohli

David Warner equals this unique ODI record of Virat Kohli

05:45 pm Oct 20, 2023

David Warner hammered a superb century in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup against Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian veteran batter David Warner hammered a superb century in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in match 18 against Pakistan in Bengaluru. This was Warner's 21st ODI century and his consecutive fourth ODI ton against Pakistan. With this knock, the veteran has also surpassed 6,500 ODI runs. He and Mitchell Marsh stitched a splendid partnership of 259 runs. Warner fell for 163.

Warner equals Virat Kohli's record of consecutive ODI centuries

With this century, Warner has now amassed four consecutive centuries in ODIs against Pakistan. As per Cricbuzz, Warner has now matched Virat Kohli's record of four consecutive ODI centuries against West Indies during the 2017 to 2018 phase. Whereas, Warner managed it between the years 2017 and 2023. He owns more than 800 runs against Pakistan (839) in 14 ODIs at 59-plus.

Warner's last four ODI scores against Pakistan

Warner has returned with a century in all of his last four ODI encounters against Pakistan. 130(119), Sydney, 2017 179(128), Adelaide, 2017 107(111), Taunton, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 100*(85), Bengaluru, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Warner and Marsh script these partnership records

Mitchell Marsh and Warner stitched a 259-run opening partnership. This is Australia's highest-ever opening stand in the ODI World Cup. They surpassed Brad Haddin and Shane Watson's 183-run opening stand in the 2011 World Cup in Bengaluru. This is the highest partnership against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. Warner and Marsh have surpassed Desmond Haynes and Brian Lara's 175-run stand from 1992.

Warner slams his 5th World Cup ton; 21st in ODIs

Warner has raced to 21 ODI centuries, equaling the likes of Herschelle Gibbs and Ross Taylor. Versus Pakistan, he clocked his fourth ODI century (50s: 1). In the ODI World Cup history, the southpaw has raced to five World Cup centuries. He has become the joint-top centurion for Australia in World Cups, equaling Ricky Ponting. He also equaled former Lankan ace Kumar Sangakkara.

Fifth-highest runs for Australia against Pakistan in ODIs

As mentioned, Warner has compiled 839 runs against Pakistan in 14 ODIs at an impressive average of 59.92. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer for Australia against Pakistan in ODIs. He is only behind legends like Ricky Ponting (1,107), Steve Waugh (1,003), Michael Clarke (939) and Michael Bevan (851). However, none of the above-mentioned batters have slammed four centuries against Pakistan.

Second-highest run-scorer for Australia in ODI World Cup

Warner has accumulated 1,220 runs in 22 ODI World Cup matches at an average of 61. He has hammered five ODI centuries and three fifties in this competition. Courtesy of his ton, he surpassed Adam Gilchrist's tally of 1,085 runs in the ODI World Cup and became Australia's second-highest run-scorer in this tournament. He is only behind Ponting's ODI WC tally of 1,743 runs.

Warner completed 6,500 runs in ODI cricket

Warner completed 6,500 runs in ODI cricket and became the eighth Australian batter to achieve this milestone. He has surpassed Alan Border's ODI tally of 6,524 runs. He has tallied 6,625 runs in 154 matches at an average of 45.37. Warner has slammed 21 centuries and 31 fifties in this format. Warner has scored 1,304 runs in 33 ODIs at 40.75 on Asian soil.

Joint-fastest to 1,000 World Cup runs

Warner became the fastest to 1,000 World Cup runs, having taken 19 innings to get to the feat. He broke the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers (20 each). However, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma equaled Warner's feat by racing to the mark of 1,000 runs in 19 innings during his 131-run knock against Afghanistan on Wednesday.