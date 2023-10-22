New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell slams his maiden World Cup century

By Parth Dhall 05:21 pm Oct 22, 202305:21 pm

Daryl Mitchell raced to his century off 100 balls

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has slammed his maiden century in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Mitchell reached the three-figure mark in match number 21 against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The New Zealand batter shared a century stand with Rachin Ravindra after the Black Caps were reduced to 19/2. Here are the key stats.

Mitchell smashes his fifth ODI ton

Mitchell came to the middle after New Zealand lost their second wicket in the form of Will Young in the ninth over (19/2). The former paired up with top-order batter Ravindra and took the Black Caps past 100. Both Mitchell and Ravindra attacked India's spinners in the middle overs. While Ravindra departed later, Mitchell completed his fifth ODI century off 100 balls.

Mitchell races past 1,200 ODI runs

Mitchell made his ODI debut in March 2021 against Bangladesh in Dunedin. The dasher has now raced past 1,200 runs in the format. Mitchell, who has played 34 ODIs so far, has an average of over 51. The tally includes four half-centuries as well. The New Zealand batter has 176 runs at home and 927 runs away from home.

Five ODI tons in 30 innings

Mitchell has become only the second New Zealand batter to have taken 30 or fewer innings for five ODI tons. His compatriot Conway achieved this feat in 22 innings. Kane Williamson (56) and Nathan Astle (64) follow Conway on this list.