Mohammed Shami becomes India's second-highest wicket-taker in World Cups

By Parth Dhall 03:46 pm Oct 22, 202303:46 pm

Mohammed Shami dismissed Will Young (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Seamer Mohammed Shami has become the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the ICC Cricket World Cups. The right-arm pacer attained this feat after dismissing Will Young in match number 21 against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Shami is featuring in his first match in the ongoing World Cup, having replaced all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Here are the key stats.

Second-most WC wickets for India

Shami has overtaken legend Anil Kumble in terms of World Cup wickets for India. The latter took 31 wickets from 18 World Cup matches at an average of 22.83. Shami took his 32nd wicket to own this record. Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath have the joint-most wickets for India in the World Cup, with 44 scalps each.

Shami's first match in World Cup 2023

Shami struck on his very first ball of the ongoing World Cup. He got rid of New Zealand opener Young. The former didn't play in the tournament until this match. India previously competed with Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Thakur.