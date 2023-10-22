Grace Harris records highest individual score in WBBL history: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:40 pm Oct 22, 202301:40 pm

The opener took 48 balls to get the three-figure mark (Source: X/@HeatBBL)

Brisbane Heat opener Grace Harris shattered a plethora of records with a breathtaking century against Perth Scorchers in Match 5 of the Women's Big Bash League 2023. The dasher scored an unbeaten 136 off 59 balls, a knock laced with 12 boundaries and 11 maximums. This is now the highest score in WBBL history. Here we look at her stats.

A sensational knock from Harris

Harris was simply a menace as she attacked the bowlers from the outset and scored runs all over the North Sydney Oval. She was even able to get a six with a broken bat. The opener took 48 balls to get the three-figure mark and she did not stop thereafter. Her brilliance meant the Heat posted 229/7 and eventually won by 50 runs.

Highest individual score in WBBL history

As mentioned, Harris's 136* is now the highest individual score in WBBL history. She displaced Ashleigh Gardner (114) and Smriti Mandhana (114*) at the top. The 10th-highest run-getter in WBBL history, Harris has now raced to 2,261 runs in 104 games at 24.84. The tally includes three tons and 10 fifties. Only Alyssa Healy (5) now owns more WBBL tons.

Most sixes in a WBBL innings

Harris smoked 11 sixes during her stay, most by a batter in a WBBL match. She went past Gardner, who clobbered 10 maximums against Melbourne Stars in 2017. Her strike rate of 230.50 is the second-highest in a WBBL innings in which the batter has scored a ton. Interestingly, Harris holds the top spot in this list as well (240.47 vs Melbourne Stars, 2018).

Here are her international numbers

The 30-year-old Harris made her Australia debut in a WT20I in August 2015. She has so far scored 368 in 36 WT20Is at 20.44 with her strike rate being 168.80. The tally includes a fifty. The right-handed batter has managed just 15 runs across 10 WODIs. Notably, she returned to the Australian team last year after missing almost six years of international action.