World Cup, India vs NZ: Rohit Sharma elects to field

By Parth Dhall 01:34 pm Oct 22, 202301:34 pm

Dharamsala is hosting the match

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in Match 21 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamshala. Both teams won their first four matches and are the only unbeaten sides in the ongoing tournament. Notably, India have not defeated New Zealand in an ICC event since 2003. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field.

India include Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain and wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.

Timing, venue and streaming details

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala will host this match on October 22 from 2:00pm IST. Fast bowlers will certainly get help from the cloudy conditions. There is a 42% chance of precipitation. Notably, 231 reads the average score batting first in Dharamshala. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

A look at the head-to-head record

The teams have played 116 ODI matches between them and India have the superior head-to-head record. The Men in Blue have won 58 matches in comparison to NZ's 50 victories. One match ended in a tie while seven games were inconclusive. In ODI World Cups, NZ have the edge with five wins from nine encounters. India have won three while one got abandoned.

India will miss Hardik Pandya; NZ are without Kane Williamson

Hardik has been ruled out of the NZ game with an ankle injury. He will be treated at the NCA in Bengaluru under the supervision of BCCI's medical team. He will directly fly to Lucknow for the England game. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Kane Williamson continues to remain sidelined with a fractured thumb. Will Young has replaced him brilliantly.