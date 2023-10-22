World Cup: Decoding Heinrich Klaasen's jaw-dropping ODI stats in 2023

1/7

Sports 3 min read

World Cup: Decoding Heinrich Klaasen's jaw-dropping ODI stats in 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:42 am Oct 22, 202310:42 am

Heinrich Klaasen has scored three ODI centuries in 2023 (Source: X/@ICC)

South African dasher Heinrich Klaasen has been nothing but a menace for the bowlers lately. On Saturday (October 21), he demolished England bowlers with a breathtaking century in Match 20 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. He ended up scoring 109 off 67 balls, a knock laced with 12 boundaries and four maximums. Here we decode his ODI stats in 2023.

2/7

Klaasen delivers the goods

Klaasen was at his absolute best as he spanked the erring England bowlers. His massive 151-run stand alongside Marco Jansen stole the show as SA posted 143/2 in the final 10 overs. His brilliance meant the Proteas side posted 399/7 in their allotted 50 overs. In reply, England never got going and eventually lost by 229 runs.

3/7

Second-highest run-scorer for SA in 2023

Klaasen is SA's second-highest run-scorer this year in 2023 with 725 runs in 15 games at 55.76. He is only behind Aiden Markram, who has compiled 782 runs this year. With this century, Klaasen becomes only the second SA batter to touch the 700-run mark. Notably, he has hammered three centuries this year, matching Markram's tally. He owns a stunning strike rate of 147.95.

4/7

Third-fastest century for South Africa in the ODI World Cup

Klaasen completed his century in 61 deliveries as he recorded the third-fastest century for SA in the World Cup. Here are the three fastest centuries for SA in the ODI World Cup: Aiden Markram - 49 deliveries vs SL in 2023. AB de Villiers - 52 deliveries vs WI in 2015. Klaasen - 61 deliveries vs England in 2023.

5/7

Three sensational centuries in 2023

Three of Klaasen's four ODI centuries have come this year, all under 62 balls. Klaasen reached the triple-figure mark in only 57 balls against Australia last month during the course of his record-breaking 174-run knock. His fastest century came against West Indies in 54 balls earlier this year. Overall, this is now the fifth-fastest century for SA in ODI cricket.

6/7

Second-highest strike rate in a calendar year

Klaasen's strike rate of 147.95 in 2023 is the second-highest among batters with at least 700 ODI runs in a calendar year. He is now only behind former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum, who accumulated 764 runs at a strike rate of 152.49 in 2015. Among SA players, de Villiers trails him in this regard (137.91 in 2015).

7/7

1,500 ODI runs for Klaasen

Courtesy of this knock, Klaasen has amassed 1,521 runs in ODI cricket. Having played 45 ODIs, he owns an average of 42.25 with a strike rate of 114.61. Besides four centuries, he has five fifties in the format. Notably, this was his first ODI ton against England along with a solitary fifty. On Asian soil, Klaasen has hammered 457 runs in 12 matches.