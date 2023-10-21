ICC Cricket World Cup, South Africa humble sorry England: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:34 pm Oct 21, 2023

South Africa claimed a massive win over defending champions England in match number 20 of the ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa claimed a massive win over defending champions England in match number 20 of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Saturday. SA went on to post a record total versus England (399/7). Heinrich Klaasen led the way with a 109-run effort. In response, England lost early wickets and that saw their run-chase lose shine.

Summary of the Proteas innings

SA were off to a poor start before Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen smashed respective half-centuries. Aiden Markram too scored a defiant 42 to keep the scorecard moving. Klaasen took over and slammed a century (109). All-rounder Marco Jansen stepped up and delivered a whirlwind fifty. For England, Reece Topley claimed 3/88. Adil Rashid claimed a brace.

Here's the summary of the England innings

England were bamboozled by the Proteas in the run-chase. SA pacers were all over the Englishmen, who kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Notably, Mark Wood was the top scorer with 43*. Ben Stokes, who played his maiden game in the ongoing World Cup, was dismissed for five by Kagiso Rabada. It was another dismal performance from England (170).

Hendricks slams fifty on ODI World Cup debut

SA opener Hendricks marked his ICC Cricket World Cup debut with a fine fifty. Hendricks, who replaced captain Temba Bavuma, registered his sixth ODI fifty. He hammered a 75-ball 85 studded with nine fours and three maximums. Hendricks's 85-run knock is the third-highest individual score on debut for SA in the ICC World Cup. Hendricks has compiled 846 runs in 30 ODIs at 30.21.

Klaasen smashes his fourth ODI hundred

Klaasen's 109-run knock was laced with 12 fours and four sixes. He registered his fourth ODI hundred and his maiden ton in ODI World Cup. Klaasen reached the triple-figure mark in 61 deliveries (3rd-fastest for SA in ODI WC). This is also his first 50-plus score in the ODI World Cup. He also smacked the sixth-fastest ODI World Cup century.

Klaasen surpasses 1,500 ODI runs

Courtesy of this knock, Klaasen has amassed 1,517 runs in ODI cricket. Playing in his 45th ODI, he owns an average of 43.34 with a strike rate of 114.57. Against England, he has amassed 291 runs from seven ODIs. Notably, this is his first ODI ton against England along with a solitary fifty. On Asian soil, Klaasen has hammered 457 runs in 12 matches.

Klaasen registers this unique World Cup record versus England

Klaasen has become South Africa's maiden World Cup centurion versus England. Before this, Graeme Smith held the record for the highest individual score against England for SA (89* in 2007).

Rassie van der Dussen clocks fourth ODI World Cup fifty

Dussen smoked his fourth ODI World Cup fifty. He slammed 60 from 61 balls (4s: 8). He has now completed 500 runs in the ODI World Cup (509). Dussen has amassed 2,072 runs in 53 ODIs at an average of 56.00. Besides 13 fifties, he has smashed five centuries. Versus England, Dussen owns 467 runs at 51.88 (50s; 2, 100s: 2).

Marco Jansen hammers 42-ball 75* versus England

Jansen smashed his maiden ODI fifty. His 42-ball 75* was studded with six maximums and three boundaries. He has amassed 387 runs in 18 ODI matches at an average of 35.18. He has surpassed 500 runs in List A cricket. Overall, the all-rounder owns 504 runs in 32 List A matches.

Only no.7 batter with 300-plus ODI runs this year

Jansen has amassed 371 runs in 13 ODI innings this year at an average of 41.22. As per Cricket.com, he is the only number 7 batter with more than 300 runs in ODIs this year. In these 13 ODI innings, he has been dismissed for a single-digit score only once. The all-rounder owns a strike rate of 122.03.

Most sixes by a number 7 or lower in WC

As per Cricbuzz, Jansen has recorded the most sixes hit by a number seven or lower batter in a WC innings: Jansen slammed six sixes, breaking the record held by Lance Klusener and Brendon McCullum (5 sixes each).

Highest run-rate for 150-plus partnerships in World Cup

Jansen and Klaasen's partnership of 151 runs had the highest run rate in the World Cup (150-plus run partnerships). 11.92 - Klaasen and Jansen v ENG, TODAY 11.70 - Glenn Maxwell and Shane Watson v SL, 2015 11.22 - Eoin Morgan and Joe Root v AFG, 2019 9.43 - Alex Cusack and Kevin O'Brien v ENG, 2011.

Fourth-highest sixth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cup

The SA duo's 151-run partnership for the sixth wicket is the fourth-highest in the ODI World Cup. Here are the top four sixth-wicket partnerships in WC: 162 - Cusack and O'Brien vs England, 2011 161 - MO Odumbe and AV Vadher (Kenya) vs SL, 1999 154 - Darren Sammy and Lendl Simmons vs Ireland, 2015 151 - Klaasen and Jansen vs England, 2023.

The highest total against England in ODIs

SA have posted the sixth-highest score in ODI World Cups. Notably, they have four such scores out of the six highest totals. SA also registered the highest ODI total against England, surpassing 398/5 by New Zealand (The Oval 2015). Meanwhile, SA broke Pakistan's score of 348/8 versus England in World Cup history.

SA manage 143/2 in the final 10 overs

As per Cricbuzz, SA smashed 143/2 versus England in overs 41-50. It's their best return while batting first in this World Cup, surpassing 137/2 against Sri Lanka. SA managed 84 runs in the last five overs against England.

SA post the second-highest total at the Wankhede

SA have posted the second-highest ODI score at the Wankhede in Mumbai. Notably, they hold the highest team score here as well (438/4 versus India in 2015). Klaasen is now the fourth centurion for SA at the Wankhede. He joined the likes of Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, and Quinton de Kock.

The heaviest defeat suffered by England

England went on to suffer a 229-run defeat. As per Cricbuzz, it's now the second-biggest margin of defeat by runs for a Full Member nation at the ICC World Cup. West Indies hold the unwanted record (257-run loss vs SA). England also suffered their biggest ODI defeat in terms of runs. England's previous record was a 221-run tally against the Aussies in Melbourne.