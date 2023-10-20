Breaking down Rohit Sharma's sixes in ODI cricket: Key stats

Rohit owns most sixes in international cricket (Source: X/@ICC)

Rohit Sharma has been on a roll in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as he has shattered many records in terms of sixes. In his preceding outing against Bangladesh, became the second batter to complete 200 maximums in Asia. The Indian skipper has smoked 13 sixes in just four games in the ongoing competition. Here we decode his sixes tally in ODIs.

200 sixes in Asia

Rohit's tally of 200 ODI maximums in Asia is only second to Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (205). 52 of his maximums have come in Oceania (Australia and New Zealand). In Europe, he has clobbered 32 sixes in ODIs. He has 13 and eight ODI sixes in Africa and America, respectively. The 36-year-old, who is still going strong, looks set to enhance his tally even further.

3rd most maximums in ODIs

Nicknamed 'Hitman', Rohit recently completed 300 maximums in the ODI format. Having played 255 ODIs, Rohit has now raced to 305 maximums in the format. Only West Indies's Chris Gayle (331) and Afridi (351) have hit more sixes in ODIs. Among active players, New Zealand's Martin Guptill (187) is closest to Rohit. MS Dhoni (229) trails Rohit among Indians.

Most sixes in home ODIs

As per ESPNcricinfo, 154 of Rohit's maximum have come in India. During the high-voltage clash against Pakistan last week, Rohit went past Gayle (147) as the batter with the most maximums in home ODIs. His tally of 92 sixes in away (home of opposition) ODIs is only third to Afridi (134) and Gayle (99). Rohit boasts 59 maximums in neutral ODIs.

His record against different oppositions

84 of Rohit's ODI sixes have come against Australia. He has smoked 50 maximums against SL. He has 35 sixes against NZ and WI apiece. Rohit has 27 and 26 sixes against Bangladesh and Pakistan, respectively. He owns 18 sixes against South Africa. The dasher has less than 15 sixes against England (11), Afghanistan (5), Ireland (3), Nepal (5), Zimbabwe (5), and UAE (1).

Rohit is one maximum away from getting this feat

Rohit has smashed 49 sixes in 20 ODIs in 2023. He needs a solitary maximum to become the third batter to complete 50 ODI sixes in a calendar year. The opener would join Gayle (56 in 2019) and South Africa's AB de Villiers (58 in 2015). Rohit's tally of 36 ODI WC maximums is only third to Gayle (49) and de Villiers (37).

Most sixes in international cricket

In his recent outing against Afghanistan, Rohit became the batter with the most international sixes. He went past Gayle's tally of 553 maximums to get the milestone. Rohit has now raced to 564 maximums in 455 internationals. Afridi (476) is the only other batter with 400 or more sixes across formats. The next Indian on this elite list is Dhoni, who owns 359 maximums.

Decoding Rohit's overall ODI stats

Rohit ended up scoring a 40-ball 48 against Bangladesh as India won by seven wickets. He now owns 10,377 ODI runs at 49.18. He has 31 tons and 53 fifties. Besides 305 sixes, he also boasts 957 fours. In 84 home ODIs, Rohit has raced to 4,413 runs at 58.84. Meanwhile, he is currently the fifth-highest scorer in ODI World Cup history (1,243).