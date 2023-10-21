SA record the highest ODI World Cup score against England

South Africa broke a host of records in another massive run-fest in the ICC Cricket World Cup

South Africa broke a host of records in another massive run-fest in the ICC Cricket World Cup. SA have registered the highest World Cup score against England, besides their best ODI total as well against them. SA missed out on their fourth score of 400-plus in ODI World Cup history (399/7). England need 400 runs to win.

Innings summary of South Africa

SA were off to a poor start before Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen smashed respective half-centuries. Aiden Markram too scored a defiant 42 to keep the scorecard moving. Basher Heinrich Klaasen took over and slammed a century (109). All-rounder Marco Jansen stepped up and delivered a whirlwind fifty. For England, Reece Topley claimed 3/88.