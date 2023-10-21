Rassie van der Dussen clocks fourth ODI World Cup fifty

1/6

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:38 pm Oct 21, 202304:38 pm

Rassie van der Dussen hammered his 13th ODI fifty (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen played a gem of a knock against England in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. The veteran batter registered his 13th ODI fifty and a fourth in the ODI World Cup. This is his second 50-plus score in the ongoing tournament. SA were 125/2 when van der Dussen was dismissed. Here's more.

2/6

A steady knock under pressure

SA lost Quinton de Kock early on in the first over and in came van der Dussen, who started slowly. Once he was set, he opened his arms and played with a positive mindset. His influence also allowed Reeza Hendricks to get going after a very tentative start. Both batters stitched a 121-run partnership before van der Dussen was outfoxed by Adil Rashid.

3/6

Van der Dussen completes 500 ODI World Cup runs

With this knock, van der Dussen has now completed 500 runs in the ODI World Cup. He has amassed 509 runs in 13 World Cup matches at an average of 55.65. Van der Dussen has compiled 198 runs in this edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup, slamming two 50-plus scores. He slammed his only ODI World Cup ton against Sri Lanka.

4/6

A look at his ODI numbers

Van der Dussen made his ODI debut in January 2019 and since then has amassed 2,072 runs in 53 ODIs at an average of 56.00. Besides 13 fifties, he has smashed five centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 ODIs against England, van der Dussen owns 467 runs at 51.88 (50s; 2, 100s: 2). He has slammed 278 runs in seven matches on Asian soil.

5/6

Second-highest run-scorer in ODIs since his debut

Van der Dussen has been extremely consistent for the Proteas since his debut in January 2019. Since his debut, only de Kock has scored more runs in ODI cricket for SA. De Kock has hammered 2,276 runs in ODIs in this phase at an average of 46.44. No other SA batters have even touched the 2,000-run mark since van der Dussen's debut.

6/6

Van der Dussen averages 36.46 in ODIs this year

The 34-year-old has scored 547 runs in 15 ODIs this year at an average of 36.46. Among SA batters, he is the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2023. He has hammered two fifties and as many centuries.