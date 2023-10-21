Reeza Hendricks slams fifty on ODI World Cup debut: Stats

Reeza Hendricks slams fifty on ODI World Cup debut: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha

Reeza Hendricks slams his sixth ODI fifty (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South African batter Reeza Hendricks marked his ICC Cricket World Cup debut with a fine fifty against England in Mumbai. Hendricks, who replaced captain Temba Bavuma, registered his sixth ODI fifty. He hammered a fiery 75-ball 85 studded with nine boundaries and three maximums. South Africa went on to post 399/7 versus England. Here we decode his stats.

A superb hand from Hendricks

SA were rocked back when they lost Quinton de Kock early on. Hence, Hendricks started tentatively with the new ball moving around. However, he gradually started playing his shots and stitched a very important 121-run partnership along with Rassie van der Dussen. Hendricks continued the onslaught even after the latter's departure. Ultimately, he was deceived by England spinner Adil Rashid.

Third-highest individual score for SA on World Cup debut

Hendricks's 85-run knock is the third-highest individual score for South Africa in the ICC World Cup debut. As per Cricbuzz, the opening batter is only behind the likes of Gary Kirsten's 188 against UAE in Rawalpindi in the 1996 World Cup followed by David Miller's 138* versus Zimbabwe in Hamilton from the 2015 World Cup.

A look at his ODI numbers

With this knock, Hendricks has compiled 846 runs in 30 ODIs at an average of 30.21. Besides six fifties, he has also slammed a solitary ton in this format. Against England, he has scored 189 runs at 47.25. This was his second ODI fifty against the Three Lions. In eight ODIs on Asian soil, Hendricks has amassed 318 runs at 39.75.

Hendricks surpasses 200 runs this year in ODIs

Hendricks has not got many chances this year in ODIs for the Proteas. He has tallied 204 runs in four ODIs this year at an average of 51.00. The opener has slammed two fifties. He has also batted at a strike rate of 94.88.

SA record the highest ODI World Cup score against England

SA were off to a poor start before Hendricks and Dussen smashed respective half-centuries. Aiden Markram too scored a defiant 42 to keep the scorecard moving. Basher Heinrich Klaasen took over and slammed a century (109). All-rounder Marco Jansen stepped up and delivered a whirlwind fifty. For England, Reece Topley claimed 3/88. SA have registered the highest World Cup score against England.