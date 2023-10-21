ICC World Cup: Marco Jansen hammers 42-ball 75* versus England

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:37 pm Oct 21, 2023

Marcos Jansen hammered six maximums in this innings against England

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen has slammed a fine fifty against England in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. This was his maiden ODI fifty as he guided the Proteas to a mammoth score of 399/7. His 42-ball 75* was studded with six maximums and three boundaries. Jansen was at his explosive best against the English bowlers. Here we decode his stats.

An explosive hand from Jansen

Jansen came to the crease when SA were 243/5 as they just lost David Miller. However, the youngster wasn't shy to play his shots as he stitched a 151-run partnership along with Heinrich Klaasen. Both the batters took the attack to the English bowlers. Once Jansen got in the groove, he started slamming the sixes. It was a display of finesse and power.

Only no.7 batter with 300-plus ODI runs this year

Jansen has amassed 371 runs in 13 ODI innings this year at an average of 41.22. As per Cricket.com, he is the only number 7 batter with more than 300 runs in ODIs this year. In these 13 ODI innings, he has been dismissed for a single-digit score only once. The all-rounder owns a strike rate of 122.03.

Most sixes by a number 7 or lower in WC

As per Cricbuzz, Jansen has recorded the most sixes hit by a number seven or lower batter in a WC innings: Jansen slammed six sixes, breaking the record held by Lance Klusener and Brendon McCullum (5 sixes each).

Highest run-rate for 150-plus partnerships in World Cup

Jansen and Klaasen's partnership of 151 runs had the highest run rate in the World Cup (150-plus run partnerships). 11.92 - Klaasen and Jansen v ENG, TODAY 11.70 - Glenn Maxwell and Shane Watson v SL, 2015 11.22 - Eoin Morgan and Joe Root v AFG, 2019 9.43 - Alex Cusack and Kevin O'Brien v ENG, 2011.

Fourth-highest sixth-wicket partnership in ODI World Cup

The SA duo's 151-run partnership for the sixth wicket is the fourth-highest in the ODI World Cup. Here are the top four sixth-wicket partnerships in WC: 162 - Cusack and O'Brien vs England, 2011 161 - MO Odumbe and AV Vadher (Kenya) vs SL, 1999 154 - Darren Sammy and Lendl Simmons vs Ireland, 2015 151 - Klaasen and Jansen vs England, 2023.

How did the SA innings pan out?

SA were off to a poor start before Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen smashed respective half-centuries. Aiden Markram too scored a defiant 42 to keep the scorecard moving. Basher Klaasen took over and slammed a century (109). Later, Jansen stepped up and delivered a whirlwind fifty. For England, Reece Topley claimed 3/88. SA have registered the highest World Cup score against England.

A look at his ODI numbers

Jansen has amassed 387 runs in 18 ODI matches at an average of 35.18. As mentioned, this is his maiden ODI fifty. He has surpassed 500 runs in List A cricket. Overall, the all-rounder owns 504 runs in 32 List A matches.