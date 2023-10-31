World Cup: Pakistan beat Bangladesh, end their losing streak

By Parth Dhall Edited by Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:23 pm Oct 31, 202310:23 pm

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan ended their four-match losing streak in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup after beating Bangladesh in Kolkata. The Men in Green successfully chased down 205 in just 32.3 overs to assert their dominance. Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman stamped their authority with a 128-run opening stand. Earlier, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr took three wickets each for Pakistan. Here are the stats.

A look at the match summary

Bangladesh were reduced to 38/3 after electing to bat. Shaheen's brilliant new-ball spell worked wonders. Litton Das (45) and Mahmudullah (56) got Bangladesh past 100, but the partnership didn't last long. Shakib Al Hasan smashed a vital 43 before Bangladesh perished for 204. For Pakistan, Shafique and Zaman made the run-chase one-sided. They won by seven wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took all three wickets.

Fakhar Zaman's blazing knock

Zaman gave Pakistan a flying start and denied the Bangladesh seamers any early breakthrough. Unlike his recent few innings, Zaman showcased his attacking strokes. He tore apart the Bangladesh bowlers with a flurry of sixes. Although Zaman lost Shafique after the 100-run mark, he didn't stop scoring. The former smashed a 74-ball 81 (3 fours and 7 sixes).

Shafique slams his third fifty in the 2023 World Cup

Shafique has been in tremendous form in the ongoing tournament. While Zaman played his natural game, Shafique held one end up and kept rotating the strike. He slammed his fourth 50-plus score in the tournament, amassing 332 runs in six matches at an impressive average of 55.33. Shafique slammed a 69-ball 68, hammering nine fours and two maximums.

Mahmudullah clocks his 28th ODI fifty

Mahmudullah proved his mettle when the others failed to deliver. He took Bangladesh past 100 along with Litton after they were reduced to 23/3. The former then batted for a while along with skipper Shakib. Mahmudullah smashed a 70-ball 56 (6 fours and 1 six). He recorded his second 50-plus score of WC 2023. Mahmudullah has amassed 5,294 runs in 227 ODIs at 36.26.

Fastest speedster to complete 100 ODI wickets

Shaheen Afridi scripted history by becoming the fastest pacer to accomplish 100 wickets in ODI cricket (51 matches). He reached this milestone with his first wicket in the form of Tanzid Hasan. He has overtaken Australia's Mitchell Starc, who took 52 matches to complete 100 ODI wickets. Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was the previous fastest Pakistan bowler to get the feat (53 matches).

How did the Pakistan bowlers perform?

Shaheen was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers, having taken three wickets for just 23 runs in nine overs, including a maiden. He dismissed Mahmudullah. Wasim Jr. also took three wickets, conceding 31 runs in 8.1 overs. He took Bangladesh's last three wickets after they attempted a comeback from 185/7. Haris Rauf took two wickets, while Iftikhar Ahmed and Usama Mir scalped a wicket each.

Mehidy accomplishes 100 ODI wickets

Mehidy scalped all three wickets on the night and reached the landmark of 100 ODI wickets. He finished with 3/60 from his nine overs. The all-rounder became the seventh Bangladeshi bowler to complete the feat. Overall, Mehidy owns 100 wickets in 89 ODIs at an average of 33.69. He owns five four-fers in this format. In 14 WC matches, Mehidy has claimed 15 wickets.