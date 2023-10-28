ICC World Cup: Netherlands stun Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens

By Rajdeep Saha 09:24 pm Oct 28, 202309:24 pm

Netherlands stunned Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens (Photo credit: X/@KNCBcricket)

Netherlands stunned Bangladesh in match number 28 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bangladesh had the Dutch reeling at 107/5 at one stage before the Orange army fought valiantly to post a score of 229/10 in 50 overs. In response, Bangladesh were all over the place with the bat, being bowled out for 142.

Summary of the match

Netherlands managed 47/2 in the powerplay (1-10 overs) before being reduced to 63/4 and then 107/5. Skipper Scott Edwards (68) showed promise alongside Sybrand Engelbrecht, adding 78 runs for the sixth wicket. However, both players departed in quick succession before Logan van Beek's cameo helped the Dutch get to 229. In response, Bangladesh produced a dismal show to surrender the match.

Edwards averages a solid 58.85 on Asian soil in ODIs

Edwards scored a valiant 68-run knock from 89 balls. He smashed six fours. In 44 matches, he has now raced to 1,416 runs at 41.64. He slammed his 15th ODI fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Edwards averages a solid 58.85 on Asian soil in ODIs. He owns 412 runs from nine matches with the help of five fifties.

Fourth ODI World Cup match win for the Dutch

Playing their 26th ODI World Cup encounter, the Netherlands have won just their fourth match, besides suffering 22 defeats. It's the Netherlands's second win in the ongoing World Cup. Notably, they beat South Africa before this. Netherlands's other two ODI World Cup match wins have come against Namibia (2003 WC) and Scotland (2007 WC).

Key numbers for the Bangladesh bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers. He claimed 2/36 from 10 overs. Fizz has now raced to 160 ODI scalps at 25.38. Taskin Ahmed claimed 2/43 from nine overs. He now has 94 ODI scalps. Shoriful Islam claimed 2/51 from 10 overs. He has scalped 43 wickets at 27.55. Shakib Al Hasan managed 1/37 from 10 overs. He has 315 scalps.

Paul van Meekeren clocks his best ODI figures

Paul van Meekeren was superb, claiming 4/23 from 7.2 overs. He clocked his best ODI figures. He now has 25 ODI scalps for the Dutch. He claimed the best figures for the Netherlands in ODI World Cup history as well.

Joint-second fifty-plus scores for the Netherlands

Edwards slammed his second fifty-plus score in ODI World Cups. He equaled the tally of KJJ van Noortwijk. Meanwhile, RN ten Doeschate holds the record for the most fifty-plus WC scores for the Netherlands (5).