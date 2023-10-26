World Cup: Pakistan meet high-flying South Africa in spin-friendly Chennai

1/8

Sports 3 min read

World Cup: Pakistan meet high-flying South Africa in spin-friendly Chennai

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:15 am Oct 26, 202310:15 am

Quinton de Kock has smoked three centuries in the competition (Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Pakistan seek a return to winning ways as they meet South Africa in Match 26 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Babar Azam's men have suffered three defeats on a trot after winning their first two fixtures. Meanwhile, the Proteas side has been demolishing oppositions in the competition, winning four of their five games. Here we look at the match preview.

2/8

Match details, timing, and streaming details

The match will be played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 27 (2:00pm IST). Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can stream it live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Spinners will get help from this wicket, and the batters will have to be patient to score runs. Pakistan lost their last match against Afghanistan here.

3/8

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have locked horns 82 times in ODI cricket and the Proteas team has dominated most fixtures. The head-to-head record reads 51-30 in South Africa's favor. One of their matches got washed out. Meanwhile, the Men in Green have two wins and three defeats against SA in ODI World Cups. Pakistan would be raring to improve their record.

4/8

A tough challenge against Pakistan bowlers

Pakistan have been let down by their bowlers as besides Shaheen Afridi, none of their pacers or spinners have looked effective. Skipper Babar would be required to lead from the front. SA have been a force in the competition so far as they have claimed one-sided wins over teams like England and Australia. On three occasions, they have crossed the 380-run mark.

5/8

Here are the probable XIs

Pakistan's probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali/ Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf. South Africa's probable XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

6/8

Here are the key performers

Quinton de Kock has smoked as many as three centuries in the competition. Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller boast a 48-plus average and a 115-plus strike rate in ODIs this year. Mohammad Rizwan has scored 930 runs in ODIs this year at 66.42. Shaheen Afridi claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul in his recent outing against Australia.

7/8

Dream11 fantasy cricket options

Dream11 option 1: Quinton de Kock (VC), Mohammad Rizwan, Heinrich Klaasen (C), Temba Bavuma, Imam-ul-Haq, Marco Jansen, Usama Mir, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Shaheen Afridi, Kagiso Rabada. Dream11 option 2: Quinton de Kock, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Marco Jansen (VC), Usama Mir, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Haris Rauf, Kagiso Rabada.

8/8