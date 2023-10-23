Babar Azam slams his second fifty of World Cup 2023

1/4

Sports 1 min read

Babar Azam slams his second fifty of World Cup 2023

By Parth Dhall 07:42 pm Oct 23, 202307:42 pm

Babar Azam smashed a 92-ball 74 against Afghanistan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has smashed his 30th half-century in One Day Internationals. Babar smashed a 92-ball 74 against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Pakistan captain was their top scorer as they smashed 282/7 in 50 overs. Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique slammed a 75-ball 58. Here are the key stats.

2/4

A defiant knock from Babar

Babar came to the middle after Pakistan lost their first wicket in the form of Imam-ul-Haq. The former then added 54 runs along with Shafique for the second wicket. While Shafique departed, Babar went on to score his 30th half-century in ODIs. The latter finished with 74 off 92 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and a six.

3/4

Babar's second fifty in WC 2023

As mentioned, Babar smashed his second half-century of the ongoing World Cup. The Pakistan skipper smashed 50 in a losing cause against India. Babar 5, 10, 50, 18, and 74.

4/4

Babar races past 5,500 runs in ODIs

During the match, Babar became the 12th Pakistan batter to score 5,500-plus runs in ODI cricket. He is only behind Inzaman-ul-Haq (11,701), Mohammad Yousuf (9,554), Saeed Anwar (8,824), Shahid Afridi (8,027), Shoaib Malik (7,534), Javed Miandad (7,381), Younis Khan (7,249), Saleem Malik (7,170), Mohammad Hafeez (6,614), Ijaz Ahmed (6,564), and Ramiz Raja (5,841) in terms of ODI runs.