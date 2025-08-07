Microsoft may soon enforce stricter return-to-office mandate for some teams

Microsoft is mulling a major shift in its remote work policy, with plans for a stricter return-to-office (RTO) mandate for certain teams. The timeline for implementation is still under discussion. This would be a departure from the company's current flexible hybrid model, which allows employees to work from home up to 50% of the time without special permission. The proposed change would require most employees to come into the office at least three days a week, according to Business Insider.

Industry trend Reviewing flexible work guidelines The potential RTO policy change would bring Microsoft in line with other tech giants like Amazon and AT&T, both of which have enforced stricter in-office attendance rules over the past year. A company spokesperson confirmed that they are "reviewing flexible work guidelines," but stressed that "no decision has been made yet." The timeline for an official announcement is still fluid, having initially been considered for September.

Workforce changes Microsoft's recent layoffs The possible policy change comes after major internal restructuring at Microsoft. The company has laid off over 15,000 employees in four rounds of job cuts throughout 2024. The most recent round affected around 9,000 workers and was announced just last week. These cuts account for roughly 4% of Microsoft's global workforce, which currently stands at about 228,000 employees.