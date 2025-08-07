Lincoln Pharma's profit up 17% in June quarter

Looking ahead, Lincoln Pharma wants to hit ₹1,000 crore in revenue

Looking ahead, Lincoln Pharma wants to hit ₹1,000 crore in revenue within three years by expanding into new product lines and markets—think heart health, diabetes care, skin treatments, and ENT.

After the earnings news, shares landed at ₹573.90 (up over 8% for the day), but it's been a bumpy ride lately: only a tiny gain this month and still down a hefty 33% for the year.

Investors are watching closely to see if these big plans pay off.