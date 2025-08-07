Tottenham's James Maddison to miss majority of season: Here's why

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison is set to undergo surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. The injury was sustained during a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United in Seoul last weekend. Spurs have confirmed that the surgery will take place in the coming days, after which Maddison will begin rehabilitation with their medical team. Here's more.

Information Player to miss majority of the forthcoming season The player is expected to miss the majority of the forthcoming season. As per a report in BBC, he could well be out for the next 6/7 months. Notably, Maddison had undergone tests in recent days to ascertain the severity of the injury.

Injury recurrence Maddison missed Europa League final last season Maddison's latest injury is particularly concerning as it is the same knee that kept him out of action toward the end of last season. The England international missed Spurs's Europa League final triumph due to this previous setback. After his recent injury, he was seen leaving the stadium on crutches, looking distraught with his head in his hands as he was stretchered off.

Transfer implications Spurs forced to accelerate search for attacking midfielder Maddison's injury has complicated Tottenham's summer transfer plans, as they were already looking for a new attacking midfielder. The club had attempted to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest by triggering his £60 million release clause, but the deal fell through. Now, with Maddison out for an extended period, Spurs may have to accelerate their search for a replacement in this position.