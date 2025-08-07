Tottenham's James Maddison to miss majority of season: Here's why
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison is set to undergo surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. The injury was sustained during a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United in Seoul last weekend. Spurs have confirmed that the surgery will take place in the coming days, after which Maddison will begin rehabilitation with their medical team. Here's more.
Information
Player to miss majority of the forthcoming season
The player is expected to miss the majority of the forthcoming season. As per a report in BBC, he could well be out for the next 6/7 months. Notably, Maddison had undergone tests in recent days to ascertain the severity of the injury.
Injury recurrence
Maddison missed Europa League final last season
Maddison's latest injury is particularly concerning as it is the same knee that kept him out of action toward the end of last season. The England international missed Spurs's Europa League final triumph due to this previous setback. After his recent injury, he was seen leaving the stadium on crutches, looking distraught with his head in his hands as he was stretchered off.
Transfer implications
Spurs forced to accelerate search for attacking midfielder
Maddison's injury has complicated Tottenham's summer transfer plans, as they were already looking for a new attacking midfielder. The club had attempted to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest by triggering his £60 million release clause, but the deal fell through. Now, with Maddison out for an extended period, Spurs may have to accelerate their search for a replacement in this position.
Player prospects
Who will fill Maddison's shoes?
With Maddison's long-term absence, Spurs could look to other players to fill the void. Pape Sarr has been performing well from an advanced position during pre-season, while new signing Mohammed Kudus can also play in central areas. However, the club will have to act quickly to replace Maddison's contributions and ensure they remain competitive on multiple fronts this season.